Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. 398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19.

HMCBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

