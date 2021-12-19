Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

