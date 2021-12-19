HOQU (HQX) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. HOQU has a total market cap of $305,771.44 and approximately $909,267.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006999 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.