Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $174,831.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.61 or 0.08311110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.73 or 0.99751341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.