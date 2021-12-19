Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in November

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMLSF opened at $5.04 on Friday. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

