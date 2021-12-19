Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,119 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $19.26 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

