Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,184,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,952,000 after buying an additional 346,622 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

