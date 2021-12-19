Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 202,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 236,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Hudson Resources Company Profile (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

