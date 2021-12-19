Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Given New GBX 14 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.32) to GBX 14 ($0.19) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

LON HUM opened at GBX 14.15 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £55.56 million and a PE ratio of -17.69. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 36.30 ($0.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.