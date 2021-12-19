Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,265 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 810,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.