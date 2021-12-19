Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $51,603,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 19.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after purchasing an additional 355,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TTC stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. The Toro Company has a one year low of $92.62 and a one year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.