Huntington National Bank Has $344,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fortive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Fortive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

