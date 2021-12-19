Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

