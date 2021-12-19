Huntington National Bank Purchases Shares of 3,000 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NCBS stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $964.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

