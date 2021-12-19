Idena (IDNA) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Idena has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $139,141.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00238995 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00152644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.18 or 0.08310747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,090,594 coins and its circulating supply is 54,766,165 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.