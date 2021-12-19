IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

IGIFF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. 1,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.7951 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

