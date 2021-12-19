Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,026 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

MMC stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

