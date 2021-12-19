Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,853 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 452,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.