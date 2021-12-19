Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 630 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $272.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

