Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235,114 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

