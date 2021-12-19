Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,172 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.