Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Incyte by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 5.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Incyte by 20.8% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Incyte by 54.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.