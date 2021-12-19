Indexed Finance Market Cap Reaches $727,633.91 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $727,633.91 and $5,548.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.20 or 0.08316491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.71 or 0.99920523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.