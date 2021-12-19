ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.15 ($15.90).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

