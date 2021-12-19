Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CL King lowered their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

