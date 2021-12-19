Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CL King cut their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $90.75 on Thursday. Innospec has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

