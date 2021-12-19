Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Inpex has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

