Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dec 19th, 2021

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Inpex has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

