Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Purchases A$44,044.00 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$44,044.00 ($31,460.00).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Karl Siegling acquired 63,652 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$64,415.82 ($46,011.30).

On Monday, December 6th, Karl Siegling acquired 25,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$24,825.00 ($17,732.14).

On Friday, December 3rd, Karl Siegling acquired 12,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$11,940.00 ($8,528.57).

On Monday, November 22nd, Karl Siegling acquired 9,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$9,261.00 ($6,615.00).

On Monday, November 15th, Karl Siegling acquired 7,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$8,088.60 ($5,777.57).

On Friday, November 12th, Karl Siegling purchased 35,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$36,155.00 ($25,825.00).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,200 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$5,371.60 ($3,836.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.