Insider Buying: Minotaur Exploration Limited (ASX:MEP) Insider Purchases A$10,800.00 in Stock

Minotaur Exploration Limited (ASX:MEP) insider Andrew Woskett purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,800.00 ($7,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get Minotaur Exploration alerts:

About Minotaur Exploration

Minotaur Exploration Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds interests in various mineral exploration tenements located in South Australia, Queensland, and Western Australia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Minotaur Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minotaur Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.