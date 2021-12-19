Insider Buying: Minotaur Exploration Limited (ASX:MEP) Insider Purchases A$10,800.00 in Stock

Minotaur Exploration Limited (ASX:MEP) insider Andrew Woskett purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,800.00 ($7,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
About Minotaur Exploration
