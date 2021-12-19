Insider Buying: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Acquires $214,000.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PETQ opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a PE ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in PetIQ by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

