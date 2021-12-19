Insider Buying: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) CEO Purchases $12,050.00 in Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) CEO Ann Hand bought 5,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $12,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.27 on Friday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.
Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Super League Gaming Company Profile
Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
