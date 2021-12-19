Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases 5,100 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,438,520.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 2,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,432.00.

TOT opened at C$5.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of C$247.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$3.08 and a one year high of C$6.05.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.