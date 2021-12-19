Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $10,304,719.04 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $5,944,498.80.

On Monday, November 15th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,806,373.08.

On Friday, November 12th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 39,869 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $3,386,472.86.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90.

Shares of ARVN opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after acquiring an additional 778,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.