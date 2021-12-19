Insider Selling: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director Sells $95,970.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director T Lawrence Way sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $95,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Lawrence Way also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00.

CUBI opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

