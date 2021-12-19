Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DXPE stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $474.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 2.45. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.18.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
