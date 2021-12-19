Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $474.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 2.45. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.18.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

