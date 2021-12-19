Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $2,648,361.87 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

