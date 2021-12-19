Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $293,583.18 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NVAX opened at $217.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.83. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.28.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
