Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 15,773 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $726,031.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80.

On Monday, October 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56.

On Friday, October 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $311,261.80.

SNAP opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $13,460,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,504,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,892,000 after buying an additional 110,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.