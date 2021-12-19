Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells $637,800.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

XMTR opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.78. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

