International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,094 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,220.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Marriott International by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,014 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

