International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 16,300 Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.58% of Energy Focus worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Energy Focus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.33.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

