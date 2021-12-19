International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 801,240 shares of company stock worth $131,595,576. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

