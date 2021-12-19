International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $1,810,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LWLG opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -177.90 and a beta of 1.36. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Lightwave Logic Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.