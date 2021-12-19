International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

