International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a positive rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $99,988,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

