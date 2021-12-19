International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IGT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 959,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

