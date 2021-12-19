Intrua Financial LLC Invests $277,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

