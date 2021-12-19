Intrua Financial LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.29 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

