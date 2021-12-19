Intrua Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,696 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

