Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE IVA opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

